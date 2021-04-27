Advertisement

WCTV Community Classroom: Maggie Denning, Riley Elementary School

By Lanetra Bennett
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This month’s Community Classroom segment is with a Tallahassee teacher who wants to boost her students’ confidence, improve their vocabulary and expand their imagination — all through books.

Maggie Denning turned to Donors Choose for help. Donors Choose is a partner with WCTV, and the website allows educators to ask for donations to help with classroom needs.

Denning has always loved to read. She tries to pour that love into her fifth-grade students.

“We read together in the cafeteria. We read together at recess. They take their books... They’re so cute, you’ll see them walking down the hallway with their books,” she said.

The problem is, there aren’t enough books in the classroom or in many cases, in students’ homes, Denning said.

“When I first found out, it absolutely broke my heart because I know how important it is literacy in the home and how it correlates so highly with not just reading, but with their math scores and their science scores and just knowledge in general,” she said.

The second-year Riley Elementary School teacher has gotten assistance by using Donors Choose before.

Denning said, “You’d think it was like Christmas morning when they see the books that come in. They’re so happy. So the platform really gives schools like Riley and my classroom the ability to have resources and books that these kids love and they really need.”

Denning hopes to get more new books to open up that excitement and more. “It’s going to impact them right now, but it’s also going to impact them for years to come as well. They’re not just books to these kids. It’s their future.” She said.

Denning says there was such a need for books for students that she bought some herself and gave them for fifth-grade graduation. She says she wants students to be prepared for middle school.

If you’d like to help Denning’s classroom, visit this link.

We highlight a teacher from our region during the “Community Classroom” segment every third Wednesday of the month. The segment airs during the 6 a.m. hour of the Good Morning Show, as well as on Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Leon County deputies looking for suspect using stolen bank card
Danquies Anderson has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 2020 shooting of...
Tallahassee Police arrest 19-year-old for summer shooting death of Leon High student
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO responds to ‘serious’ traffic crash
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league

Latest News

Denning has always loved to read. She tries to pour that love into her fifth-grade students.
WCTV Community Classroom: Maggie Denning, Riley Elementary School
It's crunch time! This year's PBJ PLZ drive wraps up this week -- make your last-minute...
PB PLZ! 2021 crunch time!
Fresh Catch 4/12/21
Fresh Catch 4/12/21
PBJ PLZ! campaign kicks off at Leon County Schools