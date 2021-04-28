Advertisement

Amazon offers in-garage deliveries for Prime members

The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery...
The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.(Source: Amazon/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is expanding its home deliveries straight into your garage.

The online retailer said people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.

The free service is available just to Prime members in more than 5,000 cities.

For this to work, you must have a Wi-Fi-enabled or smart garage door opener.

You would make your Amazon order and select “In-Garage Delivery” at checkout.

The driver then uses a handheld Amazon scanner to open your garage door on delivery day.

Amazon said the driver will only be able to access the garage door one time.

Customers are notified about the delivery in real time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Leon County Booking Report: April 27, 2021
The City of Tallahassee will be appealing the First District Court of Appeals’ decision on...
City of Tallahassee to appeal DCA Marsy’s Law decision to Florida Supreme Court
Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans...
As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged

Latest News

Thirty-five birds were found, stuffed inside hair rollers, hidden in the man's clothing.
Man caught at airport smuggling singing birds in his clothing
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, source says
In this July 20, 2009 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins...
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Anthony Alvarez was shot and killed by Chicago PD in March.
Chicago braces for release of another police shooting video