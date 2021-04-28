Advertisement

BPS Chief Investigator to retire after 34 years with agency

Bainbridge Public Safety announced that its Chief Investigator Larry Funderburke will retire...
Bainbridge Public Safety announced that its Chief Investigator Larry Funderburke will retire Friday after 34 years with the agency.(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety announced that its Chief Investigator Larry Funderburke will retire Friday after 34 years with the agency.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Funderburke joined BPS in 1977 and served the community for 34 years until his retirement in 2011, then, in 2015, he announced his plans to come out of retirement and serve as the Chief Investigator.

“We are sad to see him go and things won’t be the same around the department,” the agency wrote. “But we know he has big plans on how he will be spending his days…activities that will most likely include fishing!”

RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: Friday, April 30th, will be a big day for Chief Investigator Larry Funderburke...it's his LAST...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Leon County Booking Report: April 27, 2021
The City of Tallahassee will be appealing the First District Court of Appeals’ decision on...
City of Tallahassee to appeal DCA Marsy’s Law decision to Florida Supreme Court
Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans...
As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged

Latest News

‘He was a legend, he will be deeply missed’: Funeral procession held for retired Liberty County Sheriff
On Wednesday, Chipola College held a press conference announcing $1.7 million in government...
Nearly $2 million going to Chipola College to grow our local workforce
Franklin County has launched a new pilot program in an effort to recycle oyster shells.
Franklin Co. launching program to recycle oyster shells for use in coastal restoration projects
In the waning days of session lawmakers are making a final dash to pass new privacy protections...
Privacy Protection Act nears final passage