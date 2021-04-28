BPS Chief Investigator to retire after 34 years with agency

BAINBRIDGE, Ga (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety announced that its Chief Investigator Larry Funderburke will retire Friday after 34 years with the agency.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Funderburke joined BPS in 1977 and served the community for 34 years until his retirement in 2011, then, in 2015, he announced his plans to come out of retirement and serve as the Chief Investigator.

“We are sad to see him go and things won’t be the same around the department,” the agency wrote. “But we know he has big plans on how he will be spending his days…activities that will most likely include fishing!”

RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: Friday, April 30th, will be a big day for Chief Investigator Larry Funderburke...it's his LAST... Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

