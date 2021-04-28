Braves opening ballpark at full capacity

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBSSports) - The Atlanta Braves on Wednesday announced that all COVID-19-related attendance limitations for home games at Truist Park will be lifted beginning with the May 7 home game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In making the decision during the ongoing pandemic, the club in the announcement cited “vaccinations across the Southeast” and also noted that face coverings will be required unless the ticket-holder is “actively eating and drinking” in assigned seating.

“We have had great success welcoming our fans back safely to Truist Park,” team president and CEO Derek Schiller said in that same statement. “Our outdoor environment, the demand from our season ticket holders and fans to watch us play in person plus safety measures which are in place make it feel that now is the right time to get back to full capacity at Truist Park.”

With the decision, the Braves become the first MLB team to remove all attendance restrictions. The Texas Rangers permitted 100 percent capacity for their April 5 home opener this season but afterward slightly scaled back that figure.

At this writing, most MLB teams are allowing between 20 and 45 percent capacity at home games -- figures that are often dictated by local policy. Expect these restrictions to be eased in more and more locations as vaccination rates across the country continue to climb.

The Braves are currently 11-12 on the young season, tied for second in the NL East.

