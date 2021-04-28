‘Celebrate this moment’: Experts, local business owner react to relaxed CDC guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The CDC released new mask-wearing guidelines Tuesday for those fully vaccinated. It’s a big change from a nearly year-long policy.

Experts are hoping the move encourages more people to get the shot while local officials are cautioning that you shouldn’t throw away the mask just yet.

The CDC says if you’re vaccinated, you don’t need a mask for nearly any outdoor setting, unless you’re in a crowded space like a sporting event or concert. For business owners, it’s a hopeful sign that we’re one step closer to pre-pandemic life.

Business was brisk Tuesday night at Cabo’s in Tallahassee. On the patio, one family enjoys a dinner out. They’ve spent the last year eating with caution.

“Uncrowded...and outside as well,” the family said.

They’re vaccinated and said the CDC guidelines don’t alter much for them. “I don’t think it’s that big a change for us,” the family added.

Cabo’s co-owner Mike Ferrara said the vaccine has been a life-saver in more ways than one.

“We’re seeing an uptick in business, it’s good,” said Ferrara. He said the new guidelines should only give folks more confidence in eating out. “I don’t see how it could hurt.”

Florida State University College of Medicine professor Dr. Leslie Beitsch said, “I think we should celebrate this moment,” Beitsch called the Tuesday guidance a “common sense move.”

“Giving you an opportunity to exercise some freedoms and socialize, which we desperately need to do- in safe environments,” said Beitsch.

Tuesday afternoon, Leon County confirmed its mask ordinance isn’t going anywhere. County commissioner Rick Minor said it matches the CDC guidance.

“If you’re indoors, whether you’re vaccinated or not....we’re asking you to wear a mask,” Minor said.

Minor hopes the change combats pandemic fatigue, noting the battle isn’t over. Minor added, “I’m done with this pandemic, but the problem is, this pandemic isn’t done with us yet.”

Ferrara, however, is just happy to once again mingle with regulars.

“I’m seeing old friends again for the first time in a year,” Ferrara said. “It’s refreshing.”

One part of the new guidelines says a small group of folks can gather without a mask even if one person is not vaccinated.

You can find the new do’s and don’ts issued by the CDC below:

One part of the new guidelines says a small group of folks can gather without a mask even if one person is not vaccinated. (CDC)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.