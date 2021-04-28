Advertisement

Cookie Butter Stuffed Cookies Cups

By Lolani Green | Q-Ti Cakes
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 cup, butter
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 ½ Cup Chocolate Chips
  • 1 jar of cookie butter

METHOD

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F

In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Then add chocolate chips and stir.

Scoop cookie dough into cupcake pan and use spoon to press along the sides.

Add a tablespoon of cookie butter and layer of cookie dough on top Bake for 12-15 minutes

**To make a stuffed cookie add one layer of cookie then fill.middle with chocolate chips then add a second layer of cookie to the top. Press around the edges and bake

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Leon County Booking Report: April 27, 2021
The City of Tallahassee will be appealing the First District Court of Appeals’ decision on...
City of Tallahassee to appeal DCA Marsy’s Law decision to Florida Supreme Court
Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans...
As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged

Latest News

Baker Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes showcased this stuffed cookie cups recipe on the WCTV set!
Cookie Butter Stuffed Cookies
Parker
Cooking with Parker - Pulled Pork Tacos
Parker
WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - Cooking with Parker
Cosmic Brownies
Cooking with Will - Cosmic Brownies