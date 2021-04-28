Cookie Butter Stuffed Cookies Cups

INGREDIENTS

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup, butter

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 ½ Cup Chocolate Chips

1 jar of cookie butter

METHOD

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F

In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Then add chocolate chips and stir.

Scoop cookie dough into cupcake pan and use spoon to press along the sides.

Add a tablespoon of cookie butter and layer of cookie dough on top Bake for 12-15 minutes

**To make a stuffed cookie add one layer of cookie then fill.middle with chocolate chips then add a second layer of cookie to the top. Press around the edges and bake

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.