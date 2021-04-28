Advertisement

Cows break out of fencing near I-10, FHP troopers herd them

A Florida 511 traffic camera near mile marker 184 on I-10 West showed troopers containing the...
A Florida 511 traffic camera near mile marker 184 on I-10 West showed troopers containing the cows at 9 a.m.(Florida 511)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several cows broke out of their fencing near I-10 Wednesday morning and Florida Highway Patrol troopers herded them to keep them off the highway.

An FHP trooper says they received multiple calls around 8:45 a.m. that about 12 cows had broken through a fence on the side of I-10 West, near mile marker 184. A Florida 511 traffic camera at that spot showed troopers containing the cows at 9 a.m.

A WCTV viewer alerted our newsroom about the cows as they drove between Quincy and Midway.

The trooper also says work was being done to cut down trees, which caused damage to the paneling of the fence, allowing the cows to break loose. It took about 45 minutes to herd the cows back into the fencing.

At around 9:30 a.m., the cows were safe and sound and back inside the fixed fencing.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
The City of Tallahassee will be appealing the First District Court of Appeals’ decision on...
City of Tallahassee to appeal DCA Marsy’s Law decision to Florida Supreme Court
Leon County Booking Report: April 27, 2021
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Leon County deputies looking for suspect using stolen bank card

Latest News

What’s Brewing? April 28, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: April 28, 2021
What's Brewing? April 28, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: April 28, 2021