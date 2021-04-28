Cows break out of fencing near I-10, FHP troopers herd them

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several cows broke out of their fencing near I-10 Wednesday morning and Florida Highway Patrol troopers herded them to keep them off the highway.

An FHP trooper says they received multiple calls around 8:45 a.m. that about 12 cows had broken through a fence on the side of I-10 West, near mile marker 184. A Florida 511 traffic camera at that spot showed troopers containing the cows at 9 a.m.

A WCTV viewer alerted our newsroom about the cows as they drove between Quincy and Midway.

The trooper also says work was being done to cut down trees, which caused damage to the paneling of the fence, allowing the cows to break loose. It took about 45 minutes to herd the cows back into the fencing.

At around 9:30 a.m., the cows were safe and sound and back inside the fixed fencing.

