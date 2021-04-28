Advertisement

Doak Campbell Stadium name to remain the same

At Wednesday’s Florida State University President’s Task Force on Anti-Racism, Equity and Inclusion meeting, the Task Force decided not to move forward on the recommendation to remove the name of Doak S. Campbell from the university’s stadium.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At Wednesday’s Florida State University President’s Task Force on Anti-Racism, Equity and Inclusion meeting, the Task Force decided not to move forward on the recommendation to remove the name of Doak S. Campbell from the university’s stadium.

As of now, no action will be made on the name and it will remain the same.

The Task Force did vote to allow the addition of a high-profile acknowledgement for the contributions on the park of black and other underrepresented minority student athletes at the stadium.

