Franklin Co. launching program to recycle oyster shells for use in coastal restoration projects

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County has launched a new pilot program in an effort to recycle oyster shells, according to a press release.

The program, O.Y.S.T.E.R., or Offer Your Shell To Enhance Restoration, willwill recycle oyster shells from participating restaurants and use them in coastal restoration projects.

According to the county, most of the shells from the oysters consumed at local restaurants end up in the landfill. The Oyster Corps will pick up oyster shells from restaurants and recycle them in restoration projects.

In the program, participating restaurants are supplied with 5-gallon buckets to dispose the top shell from the oysters. The Oyster Corps, a newly-formed conservation group will pick up the discarded shells twice a week and leave clean buckets.

The shells will then be cured and used in the Franklin 98 Project, which includes building nearshore artificial structures like breakwaters to decrease wave energy. The shells also will go to the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Lab for the Apalachicola Bay Systems Initiative. As part of this project, lab specialists will place spat, or oyster larvae that permanently attaches to a surface, on the shells for research to help with restoring Apalachicola Bay.

If you would like to become a participating restaurant, you can contact Anita Grove at the research reserve at Anita.Grove@FloridaDEP.gov or by calling 850-653-5951.

