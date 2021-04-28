Advertisement

Franklin Co. launching program to recycle oyster shells for use in coastal restoration projects

Franklin County has launched a new pilot program in an effort to recycle oyster shells.
Franklin County has launched a new pilot program in an effort to recycle oyster shells.(Kinsley Centers)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County has launched a new pilot program in an effort to recycle oyster shells, according to a press release.

The program, O.Y.S.T.E.R., or Offer Your Shell To Enhance Restoration, willwill recycle oyster shells from participating restaurants and use them in coastal restoration projects.

According to the county, most of the shells from the oysters consumed at local restaurants end up in the landfill. The Oyster Corps will pick up oyster shells from restaurants and recycle them in restoration projects.

In the program, participating restaurants are supplied with 5-gallon buckets to dispose the top shell from the oysters. The Oyster Corps, a newly-formed conservation group will pick up the discarded shells twice a week and leave clean buckets.

The shells will then be cured and used in the Franklin 98 Project, which includes building nearshore artificial structures like breakwaters to decrease wave energy. The shells also will go to the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Lab for the Apalachicola Bay Systems Initiative. As part of this project, lab specialists will place spat, or oyster larvae that permanently attaches to a surface, on the shells for research to help with restoring Apalachicola Bay.

If you would like to become a participating restaurant, you can contact Anita Grove at the research reserve at Anita.Grove@FloridaDEP.gov or by calling 850-653-5951.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Leon County Booking Report: April 27, 2021
The City of Tallahassee will be appealing the First District Court of Appeals’ decision on...
City of Tallahassee to appeal DCA Marsy’s Law decision to Florida Supreme Court
Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans...
As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged

Latest News

In the waning days of session lawmakers are making a final dash to pass new privacy protections...
Privacy Protection Act nears final passage
A pedestrian was hit by a moving vehicle while in the parking lot of Hand In Hand Primary School.
Pedestrian struck by car at Thomas County school
A procession for Sheriff Harrell Wood Revell
‘He was a legend, he will be deeply missed’: Funeral procession held for retired Liberty County Sheriff
Six million bottles of Yum Yum sauce are made every year and soon they will all be made in...
Yum Yum sauce maker gearing up for Tifton move