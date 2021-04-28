FSU uses four home runs to defeat the Hatters, 9-5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - No. 15 Florida State defeated Stetson, 9-5, on Tuesday evening behind four home runs. The Seminoles (21-15) improve to 6-3 against non-conference opponents by winning their lone meeting with the Hatters (22-15) this season.

The Hatters got on the board in the top of the first with no outs when Kyle Ball doubled to right field scoring Andrew MacNeil from first base. MacNeil led the game off by being hit-by-pitch. Ball would come in to score later in the inning when Jackson Olson singled to left field. Stetson led 2-0 after the top of the opening inning.

Mat Nelson would put FSU on the board in the bottom half of the first inning with a solo home run to center field that just got over the wall. It was his 19th home run of the season, which leads the nation. He also pushed his nation-leading RBI total to 54 on the season. He has a home run in four consecutive games, six of the last seven games, and eight of his last 10 games. He has 20 RBI over his last 10 games. FSU trailed 2-1 after the first inning.

The Seminoles took the lead, 3-2, in the bottom of the second inning when Nander De Sedas hit a two-run home run to left field. It scored Elijah Cabell, who had singled earlier in the inning. It was his seventh home run of the season.

FSU starting pitcher Carson Montgomery lasted just two innings on Tuesday evening. He allowed four hits, two runs (both earned), while striking out two. He hit one batter. He threw 39 pitches, 21 of which were strikes.

Tyler Ahearn replaced Montgomery to open the third inning. He threw two innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. He was awarded the victory, improving to 1-1 on the season.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Cabell hit his 10th home run of the season, a two-run shot to right center that scored Davis Hare. Hare had doubled earlier in the inning, his second double of the season. FSU would plate one more run in the inning on a bases loaded walk to Logan Lacey that scored De Sedas from third. De Sedas had singled earlier in the inning and moved to third on a walk to Jackson Greene and a single by Tyler Martin. FSU led 6-2 after four innings.

Ross Dunn took over on the mound for FSU in the fifth inning. He threw a 1-2-3 fifth inning and recorded two outs in the sixth before leaving with men on the corners. Dunn struck out three during his appearance, while allowing a hit. The other runner reached via an error by Tyler Martin. Chase Haney replaced him with two down and a 1-1 count on the board. He would walk the first man he faced, throwing a wild pitch to issue that walk. The wild pitch allowed Hernen Sardinas, who reached on the error, to score from third base. Haney would then get a groundball to end the top of the sixth inning with FSU ahead 6-3. The unearned run allowed on the wild pitch was charged to Dunn.

FSU padded their lead with a three-run home run by Robby Martin in the bottom of the sixth inning. He drove in Tyler Martin, who had walked, and Lacey, who was hit-by-pitch. It was his ninth home run of the season. FSU led 9-3 at that point.

Jonah Scolaro came on to pitch the seventh inning. He allowed an earned run on two hits, while striking out two. FSU led 9-4 at the stretch.

Wyatt Crowell came on to pitch the eighth. He struck out one and faced the minimum.

Andrew Armstrong pitched the ninth for the Seminoles. He allowed a pair of singles and struck out three while closing the game out. One run scored via an error.

Stetson starter Anthony DeFabbia was charged with the loss, falling to 2-1 on the season. He threw 3.1 innings, allowing seven hits, six runs (all earned), while walking two and striking out six.

FSU finished with nine runs on 13 hits, including three doubles and the four home runs. Cabell had a career-high three hits on the evening, while De Sedas equaled his career-high with three hits. Isaiah Perry hit his first career double in the fifth inning and added another double in the bottom of the seventh inning. The other double came via Hare. FSU walked four times and struck out 16 times. Four Seminoles were hit-by-pitch.

The final hit-by-pitch by Stetson came in the bottom of the eighth inning when Perry caught one off his face. He left the game immediately with a towel being held to his face.

FSU committed three errors on the evening. Two errors were charged to Tyler Martin, with the third belonging to De Sedas.

FSU is 66-24 all-time against Stetson. The series began in 1949.

The Seminoles continue non-conference action this weekend when they host Troy. That series begins on Friday at 6 p.m.

