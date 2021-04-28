Georgia lawmakers preview joint session speech

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Georgia helped the Democrats gain control here on Capitol Hill. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is leveraging that political power to push forward on infrastructure reform.

“I expect we’ll hear from the president a clear focus on infrastructure, and that must be our task now in Congress,” Ossoff said.

Tonight, newly-elected Senator Ossoff hopes to hear more details from President Joe Biden on infrastructure. Ossoff proposes a reform package include more federal dollars to remove lead pipes from Georgia public schools and in classrooms around the country.

“When we send our kids to school we should be able to trust that they’re getting safe, clean drinking water at school,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff will be one of a handful of lawmakers actually able to attend the speech in-person Wednesday, due to Covid-19 restrictions that vastly limited attendance. A smaller crowd will be seated inside the House chamber to hear the president deliver this major address to the nation.

Georgia Republican Congressman Rick Allen said he’s concerned Biden will emphasize climate change policies over a traditional plan to fix up roads, bridges and highways.

“It’s all been very partisan and very radical,” Allen said. “And you know he’s going to try to put lipstick on a pig here…”

Georgia GOP Congressman Austin Scott said he thinks the Biden White House will take credit tonight for the Trump administration’s work to accelerate access to Covid-19 vaccines, while downplaying problems at the border and drug overdoses.

“Unfortunately I think that they will ignore both those issues and that they will continue to focus on more partisan things,” Scott said.

The White House said the president will use tonight’s speech as an opportunity to highlight the work on important issues, such criminal justice reform and racial equality.

President Biden is expected to speak at 9 p.m. ET.

The speech coincides just before his 100th day in office.

