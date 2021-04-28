Advertisement

JCSO to replace JCSBPD as school security in county

The Jackson County Sheriff’s have entered into a contract with the Jackson County School Board to provide security for all schools in the county. Pictured L-R: Sheriff Donnie Edenfield and School Superintendent Steve Benton(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has entered into a contract with the Jackson County School Board to provide security for all schools in the county, the agency announced in a Wednesday press release.

The move is effective July 1 and JCSO will replace the current Jackson County School Board Police Department.

According tot he press release, once this transition takes place, every School Resource Deputy will have full authority throughout the county, should their duties require them to follow-up on a situation off-campus. Additionally, the school system will have the full resources of the Sheriff’s Office to pull from, including the Criminal Investigations Division, Training Division, Narcotic Detection K-9′s and more.

During the summer months, when school is not in regular session, SRD’s may be called upon to assist with the Teen Driving Challenge, Sheriff’s Office Summer Camps and summer school.

