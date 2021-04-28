Law enforcement trying to solve missing persons cases in Southwest Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Last week, human remains found in a wooded area near Coolidge in Thomas County, and investigators are still trying to identify the person. Those remains were discovered off State Road 188 by a worker ten days ago.

The medical examiner has conducted a review of the remains, but WCTV is still waiting on confirmation of who this person is.

WCTV was told there are at least five people missing in the surrounding area of Southwest Georgia, and officials said they want to be careful about who they give hope to.

Two people are missing in Thomas County, Marlena Hurst, 44, who hasn’t been seen since December 2020, and Lonnie Travis, 55, last seen on February 11.

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office’s Captain Tim Watkins said, “We’re trying our best to try locate everyone that’s missing.”

About 30 miles away in Colquitt County, two women are missing, Courtney graham, 31, who was last seen over a year ago, and Tracy Gleason, reportedly in her fifties, who was last seen on video in 2018.

“Immediately we wanted to get with Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and work with them to try to get the remains identified,” said Moultrie Police Department’s First Sergeant Justin Lindsay.

After skeletal remains were found between the two counties, officials in Moultrie said they wanted to work with Thomas County right away.

Capt. Watkin said that he does not believe the remains found belong to Hurst or Travis based on the timeframe the remains were estimated to have been in the woods, and the timing of their disappearances.

However, Sgt. Lindsay said that MPD can’t provide closure to it’s community just yet.

“As soon as we can find out, we’ll be able to release to the families any information that we have,” said Sgt. Lindsay.

Capt. Watkins said that he’s just waiting on the results from the state anthropologist to finalize the identity of the remains, which will hopefully provide answers to someone’s family very soon.

