Pedestrian struck by car at Thomas County school

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A pedestrian was hit by a moving vehicle while in the parking lot of Hand In Hand Primary School.

According to the Thomas County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Williams, the incident happened on Monday afternoon about an hour before pick-up.

Williams said the victim was walking from the parking lot near the entrance of the building. A car entering the lot struck the woman.

Just two days after the incident, parents in line waiting for their children recalled the event. One mom said it was a scary sight to see. She said that as she waited in line for dismissal, she saw everything that happened, and believes there should be a safer plan for traffic.

One father said that he’s in the pick-up line almost every day and has never witnessed anything like this.

According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, there was a deputy on campus that responded and render aid while waiting for EMS to arrive. TCSO Captain Steve Jones described it as a freak accident.

The investigation was taken over by Georgia State Patrol, so TCSO is not releasing specific details on the accident, but Capt. Jones said he’s never witnessed anything like it, since the school has been in operation.

“I’m very familiar with the traffic, and the traffic patterns, and like I said the staff they do a fabulous job at trying to assure the safety of the children number one and also the parents and whomever else is coming out to pick up a child or visit the campus,” Capt. Jones said.

One parent suggested having a school staff member direct traffic for added safety, while others shared that they believe the school already does a good job with precautions.

Supt. Williams said she’s hoping for a speedy recovery for the injured party, and keeping the other involved party in her thoughts and prayers. Williams also said that they are stressing to parents even more now to slow down and drive with caution when in the parking lot. Making sure to watch for children and pedestrians.

We reached out for more information on the victim’s condition, but were unable to confirm details.

