Advertisement

Possible bacterial contamination of Withlacoochee River prompts Health Alert

The Florida Department of Health in Hamilton and Madison counties have issued a joint health...
The Florida Department of Health in Hamilton and Madison counties have issued a joint health alert for residents near the Withlacoochee River due to a possible bacterial contamination of the river.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Hamilton and Madison counties have issued a joint health alert for residents near the Withlacoochee River due to a possible bacterial contamination of the river.

According to the alert, until further information is known regarding this possible contamination, those in the area are urged to take precautions when in contact with the river. FDOH said that water contaminated with elevated fecal bacteria presents several health risks to people and microbes normally found with fecal bacteria could cause gastrointestinal issues and other conditions.

Anyone who comes into contact with the river water should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking, FDOH warned.

At the moment, FDOH is conducting water sampling, and the results can be viewed by clicking here.

DOH-Hamilton can be reached by phone at 386-758-1059, and DOHMadison can be reach by phone at 850-973-5000.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Leon County Booking Report: April 27, 2021
The City of Tallahassee will be appealing the First District Court of Appeals’ decision on...
City of Tallahassee to appeal DCA Marsy’s Law decision to Florida Supreme Court
Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans...
As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged

Latest News

Franklin County has launched a new pilot program in an effort to recycle oyster shells.
Franklin Co. launching program to recycle oyster shells for use in coastal restoration projects
In the waning days of session lawmakers are making a final dash to pass new privacy protections...
Privacy Protection Act nears final passage
A pedestrian was hit by a moving vehicle while in the parking lot of Hand In Hand Primary School.
Pedestrian struck by car at Thomas County school
A procession for Sheriff Harrell Wood Revell
‘He was a legend, he will be deeply missed’: Funeral procession held for retired Liberty County Sheriff
Six million bottles of Yum Yum sauce are made every year and soon they will all be made in...
Yum Yum sauce maker gearing up for Tifton move