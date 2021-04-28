Possible bacterial contamination of Withlacoochee River prompts Health Alert

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Hamilton and Madison counties have issued a joint health alert for residents near the Withlacoochee River due to a possible bacterial contamination of the river.

According to the alert, until further information is known regarding this possible contamination, those in the area are urged to take precautions when in contact with the river. FDOH said that water contaminated with elevated fecal bacteria presents several health risks to people and microbes normally found with fecal bacteria could cause gastrointestinal issues and other conditions.

Anyone who comes into contact with the river water should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking, FDOH warned.

At the moment, FDOH is conducting water sampling, and the results can be viewed by clicking here.

DOH-Hamilton can be reached by phone at 386-758-1059, and DOHMadison can be reach by phone at 850-973-5000.

