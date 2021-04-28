Advertisement

Tallahassee Police make arrest in fatal February stabbing

Officials say 29-year-old Levon De Air Wright has been arrested on a second degree murder charge.
Officials say 29-year-old Levon De Air Wright has been arrested on a second degree murder charge.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a stabbing at Time Saver Convenience Store in February.

Officials say 29-year-old Levon De Air Wright has been arrested on a second degree murder charge.

TPD says on February 4 at 2:54 p.m., officials received a 911 call in reference to a fatal stabbing at Time Saver.

Police records say surveillance video showed the victim working in the store when Wright arrived around 2:40 p.m. and the two engaged in what police describe as “slapping hands and hugging...in a friendly manner.”

Authorities say the surveillance video shows the two spoke briefly before Wright walked away to use the in-store ATM, returning to the register to purchase a can of beer and leaving the store.

Officials say, according to surveillance video, the victim walked outside and began talking with Wright and three other people in the parking lot.

TPD says surveillance video shows that, at some point, Wright and the victim began arguing and the two began to move from the parking lot towards the gas pumps before Wright reached into his pocket and “appeared to remove an item,” before running towards the victim, making slashing motions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

