TPD asking public for help locating missing woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

Sophia Elaine Robinson, 22, was last seen April 27 around 10:30 p.m. in the area of the 200 block of North Calhoun Street. She is described as being a white woman who is five feet, three inches tall, has brown eyes and brown hair and weighs 132 pounds.

Robinson was last seen wearing a gray or white tee-shirt with the words “Debose High School” written on the front and carrying a gray mesh purse.

If you have any information regarding Robinson’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the agency at 850-891-4200.

