Valdosta Board of Education votes to not renew head football coach Rush Propst’s contract

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Board of Education has voted to not renew Valdosta High School head football coach Rush Propst’s contract in a 5-3 vote Tuesday evening. Propst’s contract runs through June 30.

This comes two weeks to the day sanctions were placed on the Valdosta Wildcats for the 2021 season by the Georgia High School Association, including a ban on postseason play, a $7,500 fine and four players being ruled ineligible for the upcoming campaign.

Valdosta appealed the sanctions, but they were upheld by the GHSA. The school says they will now appeal to the State Executive Committee.

The Georgia Professional Standards Commission opened an investigation into Propst earlier this month after receiving a formal complaint about the head Wildcat in March.

Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Todd Cason launched an investigation into Propst in late February after court documents alleged improper use of handling school money and allegations of recruiting, a practice illegal in Georgia.

The Wildcats went 7-5 in 2020, Propst’s only year at the helm, falling to eventual state champion Bufford in the state semifinals.

Propst was named VHS head coach on April 14, 2020 following the January 2020 firing of Alan Rodemaker.

