2021 NFL Draft Preview: Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Atlanta Falcons’ offseason saw turnover in the front office and at head coach, but not at the quarterback position.

At least not yet.

Former first-round pick of the Falcons and 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan restructured his contract last month to help the Dirty Birds stay under the salary cap and ensure, at least, his immediate future in the Peach State.

Many have speculated about what the Falcons will do with the number four overall pick on Thursday: A popular theory sees the Falcons selecting former Florida Gator tight end Kyle Pitts.

However, new Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot says the Birds are staying flexible.

“There’s still variables involved, so we know the players that we would be discussing there and we could all anticipate the first three picks but it has to actually happen,” he explained. “And then from that point, we have to weigh the options in terms of, if we trade back and compart to the player we could get at four or if we trade back what would be the value so we have to weight all those different variables and different scenarios.”

Entering Thursday, the Falcons have the following picks throughout the weekend.

First round: 4

Second round: 35

Third round: 68

Fourth round: 108

Fifth round: 148, 182, 183

Sixth round: 187, 219

