2021 NFL Draft Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time in franchise history, the Jacksonville Jaguars own the first pick in an NFL Draft after going 1-15 in 2020.

There is no drama at all about who the teal and black plan on bringing to Duval County: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is all but signed, sealed and delivered to the Bold City.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and owner Shad Khan didn’t go so far to confirm that in pre-draft press conferences, but implying that’s more than likely going to happen.

GM Trent Baalke says it’s nothing but upside.

”The easiest way to answer that is no negatives with all the research we’ve done you’re always looking for the stars to align when you’re looking at prospects whether that be from a physical, mental, character backed whatever the case may be and with his situation like many others in this draft the stars all aligned and that’s what you’re looking for,” Baalke said.

Entering Thursday’s draft, the Jaguars have the following picks over the weekend:

First round: 1, 25

Second round: 33, 45

Third round: 65

Fourth round: 106, 130

Fifth round: 145, 170

Seventh round: 249

