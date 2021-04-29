Advertisement

2021 NFL Draft Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time in franchise history, the Jacksonville Jaguars own the first pick in an NFL Draft after going 1-15 in 2020.

There is no drama at all about who the teal and black plan on bringing to Duval County: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is all but signed, sealed and delivered to the Bold City.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and owner Shad Khan didn’t go so far to confirm that in pre-draft press conferences, but implying that’s more than likely going to happen.

GM Trent Baalke says it’s nothing but upside.

”The easiest way to answer that is no negatives with all the research we’ve done you’re always looking for the stars to align when you’re looking at prospects whether that be from a physical, mental, character backed whatever the case may be and with his situation like many others in this draft the stars all aligned and that’s what you’re looking for,” Baalke said.

Entering Thursday’s draft, the Jaguars have the following picks over the weekend:

  • First round: 1, 25
  • Second round: 33, 45
  • Third round: 65
  • Fourth round: 106, 130
  • Fifth round: 145, 170
  • Seventh round: 249

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
A procession for Sheriff Harrell Wood Revell
‘He was a legend, he will be deeply missed’: Funeral procession held for retired Liberty County Sheriff
Leon County Booking Report: April 28, 2021
A Florida 511 traffic camera near mile marker 184 on I-10 West showed troopers containing the...
Cows break out of fencing near I-10, FHP troopers herd them
Daniel Mitchell was convicted on one count of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and one...
First conviction reached in ‘Operation Stolen Innocence’

Latest News

Florida State makes the cut for Valdosta three-star wide receiver Tajh Sanders.
Valdosta WR Sanders lists Florida State in top five
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars
McKenzie Milton
Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton says he ‘has faith’ in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on NIL issue
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Atlanta Falcons
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Atlanta Falcons