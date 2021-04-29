A more normal NFL draft starts tonight

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL draft that starts Thursday night in Cleveland will take a step back toward normalcy after being held virtually last year.

Some NFL prospects and fans will be there in person, and Commissioner Roger Goodell will be on hand to hug or fist-bump the dozen or so prospects in attendance.

And many, if not all, of the teams will be back at their facilities to conduct the selections, not in their basements like last year.

The NFL invited 13 prospects to Cleveland, but Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend, according to his agent. Jacksonville is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick.

