A more normal NFL draft starts tonight

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America's biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they've been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL draft that starts Thursday night in Cleveland will take a step back toward normalcy after being held virtually last year.

Some NFL prospects and fans will be there in person, and Commissioner Roger Goodell will be on hand to hug or fist-bump the dozen or so prospects in attendance.

And many, if not all, of the teams will be back at their facilities to conduct the selections, not in their basements like last year.

The NFL invited 13 prospects to Cleveland, but Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend, according to his agent. Jacksonville is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick.

