Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, April 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday afternoon was nice with fair conditions, but the temperatures were a bit on the toasty side with some locations reaching into the upper 80s. The mild weather will stick around Thursday night into Friday morning with a chance of fog around dawn Friday. The morning lows will be in the 60s.

A cold front is forecast to move through the viewing area Friday, but pass with little fanfare with respect to rain chances. The forcing will be fairly low, and will leave rain chances at 30% area-wide with highs back into the mid to upper 80s.

One thing that the front will do is bring drier weather to the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday as the front sinks to the south. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday with a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. A warm front is forecast to move from south to north early Sunday as an area of high pressure moves from the Carolinas Saturday into the Atlantic Sunday. The flow will become more southerly, bringing the moisture northward Sunday and put low-end rain chances into play. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s with a 30% chance of rain.

Low-end rain chances remain for much of the work week as fronts inch towards the viewing area. Ridging aloft over Cuba and a surface high in the Atlantic will keep the fronts from advancing too far south and east. Details on the weather setup mid week were still up in the air, but rain chances are forecast increase to 40% Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to be above average for the time of year with the lows being as high as 10 degrees above average. Highs could inch close to 90 mid week with lows in the upper 60s.

