FHP in pursuit of suspect on I-10 eastbound

The Florida Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible homicide suspect on I-10 eastbound.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible homicide suspect on I-10 eastbound.

Officials say the suspect jumped out of the car and ran into the woods from milemarker 221 south.

Troopers say the pursuit went from Leon County into Jefferson County. It is unclear where the pursuit began.

No other information regarding the pursuit or suspect is known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

