First conviction reached in ‘Operation Stolen Innocence’

Daniel Mitchell was convicted on one count of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device following a day-long trial on Tuesday, April 27, the State Attorney’s Office says.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury has convicted a Tallahassee man on sex crimes in connection to a large-scale human trafficking investigation in which 178 people were arrested, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office.

The release says this is the first trial and conviction connected to “Operation Stolen Innocence.” The Tallahassee Police Department publicly announced the success of the operation with other law enforcement agencies in Nov. 2020.

The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking investigation Tuesday morning.(WCTV)

Daniel Mitchell was convicted on one count of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device following a day-long trial on Tuesday, April 27, the State Attorney’s Office says.

Mitchell was released on bond following the conviction, and sentencing will be scheduled at another time.

‘This conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the Tallahassee Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Cayelan Loucks and Felony Chief Lorena Vollrath-Bueno,” the release says.

