Florida lawmakers pass bill establishing task force on abandoned African American cemeteries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Legislature has passed a bill that would establish a task force with the goal of mapping and permanently marking the forgotten graves of African Americans scattered across the state.

Some experts say there are around 3,000 abandoned African American cemeteries spread throughout Florida, a press release from Florida Senate Democrats says. In December 2019, one of those graveyards was found on the golf course at the Capital City Country Club in Tallahassee.

The release says five abandoned African American cemeteries were found in the Tampa area alone over a three-year time period.

Senator Janet Cruz and Representative Fentrice Driskell sponsored the legislation, saying the issue is one of historical significance and substantial in its scope.

“The passage of House Bill 37 in both chambers is the culmination of a multi-year effort to bring honor and dignity to those who were buried in African-American cemeteries that were long forgotten and sometimes intentionally erased from public records altogether,” said Representative Driskell. “I am proud to be a part of the effort to help put Florida on a path to address these historical wrongs stemming from our state’s segregated past.”

Today, I passed legislation to establish a Task Force on Abandoned African-American Cemeteries. This bill required years of hard work, but it is a critical step towards addressing decades of discrimination and hate. This is for those forgotten souls. pic.twitter.com/79peiK0yWx — Janet Cruz (@SenJanetCruz) April 29, 2021

“The intentional abandoning of these historically African-American cemeteries is a continuation of the dark legacy of slavery and Jim Crow in our country and state,” said Senator Cruz. “To finally address this issue directly, even incrementally, is an immense step forward. Representative Driskell and I count this as a victory, but we will not cease in our efforts until these souls are allowed to rest.”

Under the legislation, the task force would investigate, research and seek placement of historical markers at the abandoned African American cemeteries across the state.

The bill is awaiting the governor’s signature.

