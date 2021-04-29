Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton says he ‘has faith’ in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on NIL issue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Laws relating to National Letter of Intent (NIL) are picking up steam all over the country. Some are set to go into effect very soon, and that’s causing all sorts of chatter, including from Florida State and former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, who even brought Florida governor Ron DeSantis to the table.

“So when will the time actually come College athletes can truly use their OWN name to help benefit themselves and their loved ones not just the NCAA & universities?? It’s comical at this point,” Milton wrote in a tweet late Wednesday night. “Let the kids play & let the kids get PAYED.”

One minute later, Milton quoted the tweet, shouting out DeSaintis and saying he trusts him to “get this right”:

I got faith in @GovRonDeSantis to make this right! 💯 https://t.co/5onuZxgCyG — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) April 29, 2021

Milton went on to tweet several more things regarding NIL, and even had a tweet Thursday morning which brought up a personal experience for him, when he suffered a devastating leg injury in UCF’s final regular-season game in 2018.

“For those that try to justify “free education” as a way to stand against NIL laws being passed are part of the issue,” Milton wrote in another tweet. “The NCAA really helped out when it came to paying for 9 knee surgeries and hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills...oh wait *laughing emoji*”

At the very least, eight states will allow college athletes to ignore NCAA rules and profit off their own name. Florida is expected to be the first state to allow its new law to go into effect July 1.

The NCAA Tuesday reinforced its commitment on Tuesday to modernizing NCAA rules around name, image and likeness this summer.

“The NCAA and its members remain committed to providing a path for student-athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities,” the NCAA Board of Governors said in a statement following its quarterly meeting. “As we have previously noted, we recognize the importance of taking swift, appropriate action to modernize our rules. We also must collaborate with Congress to create a legal and legislative framework at the federal level to support name, image and likeness within the context of higher education. With several state laws taking effect this summer, we will continue efforts to adopt expanded name, image and likeness opportunities as soon as advisable.”

