Lawmakers pass ‘alcohol to go’ bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida lawmakers gave final approval to a bill, CS/SB 148: Beverage Law, which allows restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks with take-home meals permanently Wednesday evening.

Gov. Ron DeSantis originally issued this measure in an Executive Order last spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to allow restaurants generate some avenue of business during the early stages of the pandemic.

The bill now heads to Gov. DeSantis’ desk. Should the governor sign this bill into law, it would go into effect on July 1.

