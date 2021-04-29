Advertisement

Legislature bans transgender females from playing on female sports teams, bill now being sent to governor

The Florida House passed a bill that bans transgender females from competing in female’s sports...
The Florida House passed a bill that bans transgender females from competing in female’s sports Wednesday evening.(Adam Mintzer)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida House passed a bill that bans transgender females from competing in female’s sports Wednesday evening.

The bill passed the House by a 79-37 vote. After a nearly two-hour debate, the Senate then approved the measure by a 23-16 vote.

This bill is now headed to Gov. DeSantis’ desk.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Leon County Booking Report: April 27, 2021
The City of Tallahassee will be appealing the First District Court of Appeals’ decision on...
City of Tallahassee to appeal DCA Marsy’s Law decision to Florida Supreme Court
Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans...
As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged

Latest News

Florida lawmakers gave final approval to a bill, CS/SB 148: Beverage Law, which allows...
Lawmakers pass ‘alcohol to go’ bill
The man indicted for inciting violence at the Florida Capitol was back in court Wednesday.
Pre-trial hearing for Daniel Baker includes rulings on expert witnesses, evidence
In Cook County, a community is pushing for more railroad warning signs.
Community pushes for more warning signs at railroad tracks after several accidents
‘He was a legend, he will be deeply missed’: Funeral procession held for retired Liberty County Sheriff