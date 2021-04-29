Legislature bans transgender females from playing on female sports teams, bill now being sent to governor
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida House passed a bill that bans transgender females from competing in female’s sports Wednesday evening.
The bill passed the House by a 79-37 vote. After a nearly two-hour debate, the Senate then approved the measure by a 23-16 vote.
This bill is now headed to Gov. DeSantis’ desk.
