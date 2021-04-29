Leon County launches Sustainabiz program to reward businesses for environmentally-friendly practices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new initiative from Leon County rewards businesses that use environmentally-friendly practices in their day-to-day work.

As part of the initiative, businesses can receive advice from Leon County on how to be more green.

SustainaBiz has three levels of awards: Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

Businesses earn points across topic areas including water, energy, transportation, waste reduction, employee and community engagement, local economy, and innovation.

The program has categories for two different business types: office and retail, and bar and restaurants. Non-profits, faith based organizations, or any group with an office is eligible.

In addition to earning points, businesses also have to meet four criteria:

Conduct an energy audit

Monitor utilities and waste

Eliminate the use of plastic bags

Eliminate the use of styrofoam

The design firm, Architects Lewis + Whitlock, has incorporated plants into the office environment, encourages riding bicycles, and uses a gravel parking lot.

“It takes a little effort, but it’s easy to do,” said Creative Director Ryan Sheplak. “We’ve recently installed electronic vehicle parking.”

The office also utilizes natural ventilation, opening doors and windows when possible.

“We take pride in recycling. Being in architecture, use a lot of paper, a lot of drawings. Even before the pandemic we’ve opted for not in-person meetings, but virtual meetings, presenting on screens rather than printing out items,” said Sheplak.

The firm has also created a green team to work on a Sustainability Action Plan.

“That’s kind of a living document we try to incorporate into our everyday workflow,” said Sheplak.

The Square Mug Cafe is another golf level award recipient.

The coffee shop and cafe has added pollinator plants and created a vegetable garden. They also use a recycled paper to-go box and wooden utensils.

Leon County Sustainability Manager Tessa Schreiner hopes the awards can spur other businesses to action as well.

“To encourage businesses that maybe haven’t started their sustainability journey yet, or are early on, to show them, this is a framework that you can use,” said Tessa Schreiner. “Sustainability and to become a more sustainable community really requires input and action from everyone.”

Businesses that receive the award will be featured on the County’s “Green Map.” The interactive website includes location-based information about where you can find community gardens, farmers markets, and regional farms to eat local. It also has information on electric vehicle charging stations and recycling drop-off and pick-up locations.

You can apply here.

