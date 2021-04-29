Advertisement

Moderna ups COVID vaccine production

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna wants to make up to a billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year as it ups production.

Back in January, the initial global estimate was 600 million doses.

The drugmaker now says it wants to add another 200 million to 400 million to the tally.

The goal for 2022 is 3 billion doses.

The Moderna estimates include the company’s authorized COVID-19 vaccine along with potentially lower-dose variant boosters and pediatric vaccines that are in the works.

The drugmaker says it will start making investments at manufacturing facilities this year and ramp up production after that.

The company also says it’s working to extend the shelf life of its vaccines.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Leon County Booking Report: April 28, 2021
A procession for Sheriff Harrell Wood Revell
‘He was a legend, he will be deeply missed’: Funeral procession held for retired Liberty County Sheriff
A Florida 511 traffic camera near mile marker 184 on I-10 West showed troopers containing the...
Cows break out of fencing near I-10, FHP troopers herd them
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia

Latest News

This Kansas City pub opened its patio for COVID vaccinations.
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
Florida lawmakers pass bill establishing task force on abandoned African American cemeteries
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during an...
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Atlanta Falcons
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Texas pushes closer to dropping handgun license requirement