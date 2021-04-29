Advertisement

Nearly $2 million going to Chipola College to grow our local workforce

On Wednesday, Chipola College held a press conference announcing $1.7 million in government...
On Wednesday, Chipola College held a press conference announcing $1.7 million in government funding will be going towards growing its welding and building construction programs, in hopes of getting more people trained to enter the workforce.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than two years since category five Hurricane Michael hit the panhandle, and so many are still trying to get back on their feet.

“When you would talk with people, they’d say I’m number 315 on a list with a roofing contractor. I mean that’s incredible to have to be 300, number 315. You’re waiting two years later and you don’t have the roof on your house,” Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons said.

Chipola College is working to fill that need by quickly training students to enter the workforce.

“This one year kind of gets me basically like three years of experience with how much we’re learning,” Chipola College construction student Gunnar Nebel said.

On Wednesday, school leaders announced $1.7 million in government funding is going towards growing its welding and building construction programs. The money is part of the Rebuild Florida Workforce Recovery Training Program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Not only will the money allow the school to hire another professor, but also to buy some extra equipment for students to train with. First-year welding student Chelsea Schwendeman said the extra money is a game-changer.

“We could really just use it. You know there’s a lot of stuff that, there’s a lot of equipment. Equipment is so expensive and we can’t do certain things that we need to do if we don’t have this equipment which kind of defeats the purpose of being in the program,” Schwendeman said.

Being a helping hand for folks in need is what drives many of the students at Chipola College to join the workforce. But for some, it’s more than that. Chelsea said she gets her hands dirty every day so that her future family won’t have to.

“I wanted to create a stable foundation for my future. For my family, whoever I decide you know whatever I decide to have, I don’t want to have to make ends meet. I don’t want to have to live paycheck to paycheck,” Schwendeman said.

Chipola College officials said they’re trying to help meet the demand both in training and in serving the community.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Leon County Booking Report: April 27, 2021
The City of Tallahassee will be appealing the First District Court of Appeals’ decision on...
City of Tallahassee to appeal DCA Marsy’s Law decision to Florida Supreme Court
Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans...
As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged

Latest News

‘He was a legend, he will be deeply missed’: Funeral procession held for retired Liberty County Sheriff
Bainbridge Public Safety announced that its Chief Investigator Larry Funderburke will retire...
BPS Chief Investigator to retire after 34 years with agency
Franklin County has launched a new pilot program in an effort to recycle oyster shells.
Franklin Co. launching program to recycle oyster shells for use in coastal restoration projects
In the waning days of session lawmakers are making a final dash to pass new privacy protections...
Privacy Protection Act nears final passage