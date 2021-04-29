Advertisement

Plane crash in Clay County kills multiple people

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is confirming multiple people are dead after a small, single engine plane crashed in a wooded area in Clay Co.

The crash happened near Middleburg around 9 am on Wednesday, about 40 feet into a wooded area near Violet Way and Carter Spencer Rd.

WJXT in Jacksonville is reporting that three people are dead.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and FHP are at the scene and are asking people to avoid the area.

Related story: 1 dead, 3 injured after a multi vehicle wreck in Levy County

A quarter acre brush fire was started by the crash, but firefighters were able to put it out in roughly 20 minutes.

We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
Leon County Booking Report: April 27, 2021
The City of Tallahassee will be appealing the First District Court of Appeals’ decision on...
City of Tallahassee to appeal DCA Marsy’s Law decision to Florida Supreme Court
Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans...
As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged

Latest News

‘He was a legend, he will be deeply missed’: Funeral procession held for retired Liberty County Sheriff
Bainbridge Public Safety announced that its Chief Investigator Larry Funderburke will retire...
BPS Chief Investigator to retire after 34 years with agency
On Wednesday, Chipola College held a press conference announcing $1.7 million in government...
Nearly $2 million going to Chipola College to grow our local workforce
Franklin County has launched a new pilot program in an effort to recycle oyster shells.
Franklin Co. launching program to recycle oyster shells for use in coastal restoration projects
In the waning days of session lawmakers are making a final dash to pass new privacy protections...
Privacy Protection Act nears final passage