Poppy Seed Blueberry Scone with Lemon Glaze

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cake flour

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 teaspoons baking powder

6 oz unsalted butter

3/4 cup half & half

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 (4 oz) bag dried blueberries

Parchment paper

1 lemon, for zest/juice

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 1/4 cups powdered sugar

METHOD

1. Prepare scone. Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine in a large bowl: both flours, granulated sugar, salt, and baking powder until blended. Add butter and work into flour mixture until resembles pea-size pieces. Add half & half, poppyseeds, and dried blueberries; gently mix to form a slightly sticky dough.

2. Form dough into a 1-inch-thick circle on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Score dough with a knife, by cutting halfway through the dough, creating 8 wedges. Bake 22 to 25 minutes until cooked through and lightly golden brown. Remove from oven and cool slightly before separating wedges completely.

3. Prepare glaze. Zest lemon (2 teaspoons), then juice (2 tablespoons). Combine in small bowl: lemon zest and juice, and powdered sugar until blended. Spoon lemon glaze over cooled scones and serve.

