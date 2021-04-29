Pre-trial hearing for Daniel Baker includes rulings on expert witnesses, evidence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The man indicted for inciting violence at the Florida Capitol just days after the riots at the United States Capitol in January was back in court Wednesday. The trial of Daniel Baker starts next Tuesday, May 4th. His Facebook post about armed racists and a call to arms flyer led to his arrest.

At a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, the federal judge made rulings on expert witness testimony and evidence. The hearing lasted about three hours with back-and-forth about what witnesses and evidence are relevant to the case.

The Government introduced 35 different evidence exhibits to use during trial, including Baker’s social media posts and pictures from the search warrant when he was arrested.

The judge allowed most of those, many over objections from the defense.

Baker’s attorney called many of the social media photos “overkill.”

The defense had four evidence exhibits; two were not disputed by the prosecution, and the judge said he would rule on the other two at trial.

Another part of the hearing included expert witness testimony.

One possible witness is a political science professor at the University of Louisville, specializing in the psychology of conspiracy theories.

In one of Baker’s social media comments, he wrote that he was funded by George Soros; the defense wanted to call that expert witness to testify about the conspiracy theories surrounding Soros, demonstrating how impossible Baker’s statement was.

The other possible witness is an expert on the Arab Spring and the YPG, the militia Baker was part of. The Defense has repeatedly said they are concerned about how the YPG will be portrayed to jurors without expert testimony.

The judge ruled both men qualify as experts, but the defense still might not be able to call them at trial if the judge decides those issues aren’t relevant.

The final issue was jury instructions. The judge said the two sides are not far apart on those, and they’ll be settled before the trial starts.

At the most recent hearing last week, the Judge ruled to quash the Defense subpoenas of TPD Chief Lawrence Revell and LCSO Sheriff Walt McNeil. There was discussion on Wednesday about a proffer to law enforcement on what the public was told about the threat to the FL Capitol after the U.S. Capitol riots. Two of the defense exhibits are news articles quoting law enforcement, including one from the Tampa Bay Times.

Baker’s trial starts Tuesday, May 4th in federal court.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.