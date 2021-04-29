Advertisement

Sheriff: Deputies who didn’t fire at Black man back on duty

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says four deputies involved in the case of a Black man who was fatally shot last week have returned to active duty after a review of body camera video showed they did not fire their weapons.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced in a news release Thursday that he has restored to duty four out of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Wooten released the names of all seven deputies who went to Brown’s residence to serve arrest and search warrants.

He said the three deputies who fired their weapons will remain on leave until an investigation is completed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
A procession for Sheriff Harrell Wood Revell
‘He was a legend, he will be deeply missed’: Funeral procession held for retired Liberty County Sheriff
Leon County Booking Report: April 28, 2021
A Florida 511 traffic camera near mile marker 184 on I-10 West showed troopers containing the...
Cows break out of fencing near I-10, FHP troopers herd them
Daniel Mitchell was convicted on one count of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and one...
First conviction reached in ‘Operation Stolen Innocence’

Latest News

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Two storefronts are empty, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York.
Jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000 as economy heals
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter drinks her free shot at the...
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Lawson Army...
Biden turns to Georgia to begin pitch for huge spending plan