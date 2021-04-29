Advertisement

Valdosta WR Sanders lists Florida State in top five

Florida State makes the cut for Valdosta three-star wide receiver Tajh Sanders.
Florida State makes the cut for Valdosta three-star wide receiver Tajh Sanders.(Tajh Sanders)
By Josh Newberg and Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (Noles247, WCTV) - Florida State makes the cut for Valdosta three-star wide receiver Tajh Sanders. The Seminoles are looking to add two more wideouts to their 2022 class. They currently have one committed in three-star Devaughn Mortimer.

On Thursday evening, Sanders, who is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound pass-catcher, named a top five. He announced the big news from his Twitter account.

The teams that made his list include Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, Kansas State and Kentucky.

Sanders is a three-star prospect, the No. 58 ranked WR in the country and the No. 420 best player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Sanders was one of five players suspended by the Georgia High School Association from competing in the 2021 season following sanctions placed on the Wildcats’ program.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
A procession for Sheriff Harrell Wood Revell
‘He was a legend, he will be deeply missed’: Funeral procession held for retired Liberty County Sheriff
Leon County Booking Report: April 28, 2021
A Florida 511 traffic camera near mile marker 184 on I-10 West showed troopers containing the...
Cows break out of fencing near I-10, FHP troopers herd them
Daniel Mitchell was convicted on one count of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and one...
First conviction reached in ‘Operation Stolen Innocence’

Latest News

A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the field at M&T Bank Stadium before an NFL football game...
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars
McKenzie Milton
Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton says he ‘has faith’ in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on NIL issue
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Atlanta Falcons
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Atlanta Falcons