Valdosta WR Sanders lists Florida State in top five

VALDOSTA, Ga. (Noles247, WCTV) - Florida State makes the cut for Valdosta three-star wide receiver Tajh Sanders. The Seminoles are looking to add two more wideouts to their 2022 class. They currently have one committed in three-star Devaughn Mortimer.

On Thursday evening, Sanders, who is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound pass-catcher, named a top five. He announced the big news from his Twitter account.

The teams that made his list include Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, Kansas State and Kentucky.

Sanders is a three-star prospect, the No. 58 ranked WR in the country and the No. 420 best player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Sanders was one of five players suspended by the Georgia High School Association from competing in the 2021 season following sanctions placed on the Wildcats’ program.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.