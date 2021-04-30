1 killed, 1 injured in Basin Street shooting, Tallahassee police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting on Basin Street Thursday night.

According to TPD, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Basin St. a little after 11:30 p.m. One victim was driven to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. A second victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, TPD says.

If you have any information for police, call 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

