Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in Basin Street shooting, Tallahassee police say

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting on Basin Street Thursday night.

According to TPD, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Basin St. a little after 11:30 p.m. One victim was driven to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. A second victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, TPD says.

If you have any information for police, call 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the 1000 block...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Friday, April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hank Miller
Suspect identified after pursuit that shut down I-10
Daniel Mitchell was convicted on one count of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and one...
First conviction reached in ‘Operation Stolen Innocence’
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6
Leon County Booking Report: April 29, 2021
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC

Latest News

David Hank Miller
UPDATE: US Marshals share new details about suspect in I-10 chase
The Thomasville Police Department is investigating a suspicious death, after a body was found...
Thomasville police investigating suspicious death
Leon County Booking Report: April 30, 2021
What’s Brewing? April 30, 2021