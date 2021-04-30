After a decade, FAMU Way is fully open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a decade of planning, public input, and construction, the City of Tallahassee opened the entire length of FAMU Way on Friday morning.

The project was completed in three phases; FAMU Way now runs from Bronough Road to Lake Bradford Road.

The road includes multiple roundabouts and wide sidewalks.

Friday’s event had about 75 attendees, including community members, elected officials, and City staff.

During the ribbon cutting, U.S. Representative Al Lawson and FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson spoke to the crowd.

Lawson spoke about the needed safety the new road brings to the area.

“I can remember, as a young man, all those ditches on the Southside of town where people lost their lives,” he said.

Robinson said it’s amazing to see how far the area has come.

“It’s going to really allow the rest of the world to see how much in this town, we really understand and respect the principles of equity, diversity, and inclusion,” said Robinson.

City leaders say FAMU Way is a clear example of Tallahassee’s investment in the Southside community, and there’s more to come.

The project dates back to before many of the elected officials were in office; former City Manager Anita Favors was there, speaking at the podium after current City Manager Reese Goad.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox says she felt relieved at the completion of the project.

“Our community has won in the opening of this road,” said Williams-Cox. “I am so proud of the work that was done prior to me coming to the Commission, and I’m just happy to have not dropped the baton, and been able to deliver this across the finish line to our community.”

Mayor John Dailey was also excited about the opening.

“This is a great project. This is one of the most beautiful thoroughfares in Tallahassee,” said Dailey. “It has been a decade in the making, literally.”

Public input on the project began in 2010; a major focus was ensuring the road reflected what residents wanted.

“It’s important that we preserve our history as we invest in our infrastructure as well,” said Dailey. “So it was really important to all of us to make sure that our neighborhoods, our community leaders, the faith based community, FAMU, all of our community partners were at the table to help us design and preserve the history, along with creating this incredible thoroughfare.”

One working group member, Deloris Harpool, says her neighborhood wanted their story told in the project.

“Based upon the research we were able to complete about our neighborhood, that’s the Allen subdivision from Adams Street over to the Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, we were able to contribute to the information that was put together by the FAMU history department team,” said Harpool.

Harpool says she’s proud that the City put millions of dollars into the Southside project.

“It helps us to feel wanted, heard, valued, that we deserve a beautiful community, with great landscaping, with water retention, with beautiful sidewalks,” she continued.

Although the roadway itself is now complete and open, additional improvements, including a multi-use trail connecting to the St. Marks Trail, a children’s playground, and a skate park are being added. The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency is also adding a History and Culture Trail to run along FAMU Way.

