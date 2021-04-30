Advertisement

City of Tallahassee hosts event looking for input on Southside Action Plan

The City of Tallahassee is hosting a community event at Nims Middle School on Saturday, May 1st.
By Monica Casey
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is hosting a community event at Nims Middle School on Saturday.

The drive-thru event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at 723 W. Orange Avenue.

Residents are invited to give their input on the Southside Action Plan.

“This public engagement is for the Southside Action Plan, which is a part of our Comprehensive Plan, and it’s been on the books for a number of years,” explained City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox. “But we’re now putting energy behind it, we want to know what residents think, what residents would like to see have happen on the Southside.”

The event will also have free Southside Pride swag, first come, first serve.

Saturday’s event is one of many that the City is hosting to get resident feedback; there are multiple others in May. You can also take an online survey here.

