Advertisement

First Black Florida Supreme Court Justice Hatchett dead at 88

Former Florida Supreme Court Justice Joseph Woodrow Hatchett, the first Black Supreme Court...
Former Florida Supreme Court Justice Joseph Woodrow Hatchett, the first Black Supreme Court Justice in the state, has died at the age of 88.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida Supreme Court Justice Joseph Woodrow Hatchett, the first Black Supreme Court Justice in the state, has died at the age of 88.

“With heavy hearts, our family announces the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Joseph Woodrow Hatchett, 88, who joined his eternal father in heaven on Friday, April 30, 2021,” Hatchett’s family said in a statement to WCTV. “The family is asking the public for privacy during this difficult time. An announcement detailing arrangements will follow in the coming days.”

Hatchett, a 1954 graduate of Florida A&M University, was the 65th justice on the Supreme Court and served from 1975-1979.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hank Miller
UPDATE: I-10 Chase topped speeds of 90 mph, new court records say
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles came together in Jefferson County to search for an attempted...
‘We didn’t expect something like this would happen here’: Monticello residents react to a manhunt ending in their front yard
Daniel Mitchell was convicted on one count of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and one...
First conviction reached in ‘Operation Stolen Innocence’
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
1 killed, 1 injured in Basin Street shooting, Tallahassee police say
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6

Latest News

City of Tallahassee fullyopens FAMU Way.
After a decade, FAMU Way is fully open
After a decade, FAMU Way is fully open
The City of Tallahassee is hosting a community event at Nims Middle School on Saturday, May 1st.
City of Tallahassee hosts event looking for input on Southside Action Plan
The Florida Capitol
Florida lawmakers pass historic $101.5 billion budget