First Black Florida Supreme Court Justice Hatchett dead at 88

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida Supreme Court Justice Joseph Woodrow Hatchett, the first Black Supreme Court Justice in the state, has died at the age of 88.

“With heavy hearts, our family announces the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Joseph Woodrow Hatchett, 88, who joined his eternal father in heaven on Friday, April 30, 2021,” Hatchett’s family said in a statement to WCTV. “The family is asking the public for privacy during this difficult time. An announcement detailing arrangements will follow in the coming days.”

Hatchett, a 1954 graduate of Florida A&M University, was the 65th justice on the Supreme Court and served from 1975-1979.

