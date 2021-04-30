Advertisement

Former Seminole, Alabama lineman Landon Dickerson drafted by Philadelphia Eagles in second round of 2021 NFL Draft

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois (12) trips over Florida State offensive lineman...
Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois (12) trips over Florida State offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) near his end zone in the 2nd half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Virginia Tech defeated Florida State 24-3. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(Mark Wallheiser | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has been drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dickerson was selected with the 37th overall pick.

The Hickory, N.C. native totaled 11 games with Florida State in the 2016 and 2017 seasons before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2019 season, playing 25 games with the Crimson Tide.

With the Tide, Dickerson won a 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship and was part of an offensive line that allowed Alabama to average 5.0 yards per rush in 2020.

The Eagles went 4-11 last year, finishing last in the NFC East. Philadelphia rushed for 2,027 yards, the ninth-most in the league, on 403 rushes and 16 rushing touchdowns.

