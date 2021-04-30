Advertisement

Franklin County sex offender given life sentence

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man facing sexual battery and false imprisonment...
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man facing sexual battery and false imprisonment charges has been given a life sentence by a Frankin County judge.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man facing sexual battery and false imprisonment charges has been given a life sentence by a Frankin County judge.

FCSO says in a post on Facebook Daniel Dixon went before a judge on Thursday on charges of sexual battery-physically helpless, false imprisonment and violation of probation.

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Friday, April 30, 2021

