Franklin County sex offender given life sentence
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man facing sexual battery and false imprisonment charges has been given a life sentence by a Frankin County judge.
FCSO says in a post on Facebook Daniel Dixon went before a judge on Thursday on charges of sexual battery-physically helpless, false imprisonment and violation of probation.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.