Franklin County sex offender given life sentence

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man facing sexual battery and false imprisonment charges has been given a life sentence by a Frankin County judge.

FCSO says in a post on Facebook Daniel Dixon went before a judge on Thursday on charges of sexual battery-physically helpless, false imprisonment and violation of probation.

Yesterday Daniel Lee Dixon went before Chief Judge Sjostrom for charges from a 2020 incident of sexual... Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Friday, April 30, 2021

