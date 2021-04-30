Advertisement

Jacksonville Jaguars select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with first pick in NFL Draft

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College...
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans, in this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo.(Gerald Herbert/AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the NFL’s worst-kept-secret official Thursday night by taking former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence is the first ever number one overall pick by the Jaguars in franchise history.

A native of Cartersville, Georgia, Lawrence led the Tigers to the 2018 College Football Playoff championship and finished second in Heisman voting this past season.

Over his three years at Clemson, Lawrence completed 66.6% of his passes (758-1138) for over 10,000 yards and tossed 90 touchdowns to just 17 interceptions.

Lawrence is the highest drafted Tiger ever and is the first ever former Clemson player to be selected first overall.

The Jaguars went 1-15 last season, winning their only game in the opening week of the season against the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20. The 2021 campaign will be Jacksonville’s first under Urban Meyer as head coach.

