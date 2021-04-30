Advertisement

Jacksonville Jaguars select Travis Etienne in first round of NFL Draft

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) evades a tackle by Notre Dame defensive lineman...
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) evades a tackle by Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(Brian Blanco | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected former Clemson running back Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Etienne is the Jaguars’ second first-round pick of the draft. The Jaguars picked Trevor Lawrence with the first overall selection.

A Louisiana native, Etienne rushed for 914 yards on 168 carries and 14 touchdowns in 12 games last season for the Tigers.

Over his four-year Clemson career, Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards on 686 touches and 70 touchdowns, adding eight touchdowns and 102 catches for 1,155 yards through the air.

The Jaguars went 1-15 last season, winning their only game in the opening week of the season against the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20. The 2021 campaign will be Jacksonville’s first under Urban Meyer as head coach.

