Jacksonville Jaguars select Travis Etienne in first round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected former Clemson running back Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Etienne is the Jaguars’ second first-round pick of the draft. The Jaguars picked Trevor Lawrence with the first overall selection.

A Louisiana native, Etienne rushed for 914 yards on 168 carries and 14 touchdowns in 12 games last season for the Tigers.

Over his four-year Clemson career, Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards on 686 touches and 70 touchdowns, adding eight touchdowns and 102 catches for 1,155 yards through the air.

The Jaguars went 1-15 last season, winning their only game in the opening week of the season against the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20. The 2021 campaign will be Jacksonville’s first under Urban Meyer as head coach.

