Jaelan Phillips selected by Miami Dolphins in first round of NFL Draft

UCLA defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips, right, and linebacker Josh Woods, left, is seen against...
UCLA defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips, right, and linebacker Josh Woods, left, is seen against Texas A&M an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won 45-44. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)(Danny Moloshok | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) - The Miami Dolphins have drafted former UCLA and Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips with the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Phillips is the second first-round selection this year for the Dolphins, who also drafted former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth-overall pick.

In just 10 games for the Hurricanes last season, Phillips recorded a career year, logging 45 tackles (21 solo, 24 assisted), 15.5 of which came for a loss, and logged 8.0 sacks.

Over his three-year college career, he recorded 86 total tackles (49 solo, 37 assisted), with 23.5 coming for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Miami went 10-6 in the 2020 season, their most wins since the 2016 campaign.

