Jaelan Phillips selected by Miami Dolphins in first round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) - The Miami Dolphins have drafted former UCLA and Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips with the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Phillips is the second first-round selection this year for the Dolphins, who also drafted former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth-overall pick.

In just 10 games for the Hurricanes last season, Phillips recorded a career year, logging 45 tackles (21 solo, 24 assisted), 15.5 of which came for a loss, and logged 8.0 sacks.

Over his three-year college career, he recorded 86 total tackles (49 solo, 37 assisted), with 23.5 coming for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Miami went 10-6 in the 2020 season, their most wins since the 2016 campaign.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.