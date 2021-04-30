Jaylen Waddle drafted by Miami Dolphins in first round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) - The Miami Dolphins have drafted former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins are slated to pick again in the first round, with the 18th overall pick.

Miami went 10-6 in the 2020 season, their most wins since the 2016 campaign.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

