Advertisement

Jaylen Waddle drafted by Miami Dolphins in first round of NFL Draft

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 file photo, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17)...
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 file photo, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) carries the ball in for a touchdown after a reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Auburn, Ala. The New York Giants spent the two months leading up to the draft in a somewhat unexpected dip into the free agency market that filled holes at wide receiver and cornerback, and narrowed their positional needs. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) - The Miami Dolphins have drafted former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins are slated to pick again in the first round, with the 18th overall pick.

Miami went 10-6 in the 2020 season, their most wins since the 2016 campaign.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Santiago says he spent nearly $14,000 to install a pool in their backyard.
Panama City Beach resident out thousands of dollars after city issues and revokes pool permit
The Florida Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible homicide suspect on I-10 eastbound.
Suspect captured after pursuit that shut down I-10
Daniel Mitchell was convicted on one count of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and one...
First conviction reached in ‘Operation Stolen Innocence’
A procession for Sheriff Harrell Wood Revell
‘He was a legend, he will be deeply missed’: Funeral procession held for retired Liberty County Sheriff
Leon County Booking Report: April 28, 2021

Latest News

FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) breaks free from a Missouri defender as he runs a pass...
Kyle Pitts drafted by Atlanta Falcons in first round of NFL Draft
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College...
Jacksonville Jaguars select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with first pick in NFL Draft
A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the field at M&T Bank Stadium before an NFL football game...
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars
Florida State makes the cut for Valdosta three-star wide receiver Tajh Sanders.
Valdosta WR Sanders lists Florida State in top five