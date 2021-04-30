Joe Tryon drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in first round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected former Washington linebacker Joe Tryon with the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the final pick of the first round.

Standing 6′5″, 262 pounds, Tryon sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his 2019 sophomore campaign, Tryon posted his career-best season, recording 41 tackles (27 solo), 12.5 of which came for a loss.

He also recorded 8.0 sacks in 2019.

In his two years with the Huskies, Tryon logged 61 total tackles (37 solo), 14.5 tackles for a loss and 9.0 sacks.

Tampa Bay finished second in the NFC South last season, going 11-5, but defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV to win the franchise’s second ever Super Bowl title.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.