Johnson and Johnson vaccines to resume at Lawson Center Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M has announced the Al Lawson Center will resume offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

The university says the site will continue offering the first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine as well.

The Lawson Center vaccination site is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. seven days a week and has distributed over 8,500 doses of coronavirus vaccines since February 25.

