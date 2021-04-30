Johnson and Johnson vaccines to resume at Lawson Center Saturday
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M has announced the Al Lawson Center will resume offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.
The university says the site will continue offering the first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine as well.
The Lawson Center vaccination site is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. seven days a week and has distributed over 8,500 doses of coronavirus vaccines since February 25.
