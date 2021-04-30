Advertisement

Kyle Pitts drafted by Atlanta Falcons in first round of NFL Draft

FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) breaks free from a Missouri defender as he runs a pass...
FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) breaks free from a Missouri defender as he runs a pass pattern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo. Pitts is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) - The Atlanta Falcons have selected former Florida Gators tight end with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The fourth-overall selection is the highest in Falcons history since the 2008 draft, when the Falcons selected Matt Ryan.

Pitts finished his Gators career with 100 receptions for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 14.9 yards per catch.

Last season, Pitts logged a career year, catching 43 balls for a career-best 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Atlanta went 4-12 last season, their lowest win total since 2013, and fired head coach Dan Quinn after five weeks.

The 2021 season will be first for the Falcons with Arthur Smith as head coach.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

