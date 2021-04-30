Kyle Pitts drafted by Atlanta Falcons in first round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) - The Atlanta Falcons have selected former Florida Gators tight end with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The fourth-overall selection is the highest in Falcons history since the 2008 draft, when the Falcons selected Matt Ryan.

Pitts finished his Gators career with 100 receptions for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 14.9 yards per catch.

Last season, Pitts logged a career year, catching 43 balls for a career-best 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Atlanta went 4-12 last season, their lowest win total since 2013, and fired head coach Dan Quinn after five weeks.

The 2021 season will be first for the Falcons with Arthur Smith as head coach.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

