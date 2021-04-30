Advertisement

Man arrested in child molestation investigation, deputies say

Gari Tookes was arrested and take to the Leon County Jail on Thursday, April 29. He faces...
Gari Tookes was arrested and take to the Leon County Jail on Thursday, April 29. He faces charges of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious battery and lewd or lascivious molestation.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to a child molestation investigation.

On Feb. 23, LCSO received information from the Florida Department of Children and Families about a sexual battery.

“DCF advised an abuse hotline report detailed a juvenile minor was the victim of sexual battery and abuse by an adult, 36-year-old Gari Tookes,” the press release says.

Detectives from LCSO’s Violent Crimes unit learned Tookes had criminal sexual contact with the victim for several years before the report was made to DCF. Those detectives also found out Tookes sent text messages about the molestation, corroborating the victim’s initial report.

Tookes was arrested and take to the Leon County Jail on Thursday, April 29. He faces charges of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious battery and lewd or lascivious molestation.

